Windwhistle, SH77, Mt Hutt Road, Delays Throughout October

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will rebuilding the highway, at the same time as logging contractors are felling trees, on the inland Rakaia Gorge Road, SH77, this week to the end of October, weekdays.

To do this work safely, the highway at Windwhistle, between Leaches Road and the Rakaia Gorge Bridge (see map below) will be closed 8 am to 5 pm, opening at the top of each hour. People need to anticipate up to an hour’s delay west of Windwhistle.

“We know this will be inconvenient for drivers and encourage everyone to plan their trips around the openings if possible,” says Jessica McFarlane, Network Manager for Waka Kotahi.

The road will be closed in both directions although emergency vehicles will be accommodated as quickly as possible. Most of the trees being removed are invasive wilding pines which are shading the highway.

