Preliminary Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections

Monday, 10 October 2022, 8:54 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

The official results for Kaipara’s local elections will be announced between Thursday 13 October and Wednesday 19 October.

The preliminary results for Kaipara District Council elections are:

Mayor

Name Affiliation Status 
JEPSON, Craig Eldon  Elected 
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen  Excluded 
NAYYAR, Ash  Excluded 
DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria  Excluded 
WALKER, Gordon  Excluded 
NATHAN, Brenden  Excluded

Based on 8216 voting documents with 31 informal votes and 70 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme Independent Elected 
WILLIAMS, Rachael  Elected 
HOWARD, Mike Independent Elected 
FERGUSON, Mike  Excluded 
SANSOM, Misty  Excluded 
EMSLEY, Dennis  Excluded 
TSCHIRKY, Martina  Excluded

Based on 3120 voting documents with 47 informal votes and 46 blank votes.

Otamatea General Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
VINCENT, Mark Gregory  Elected 
MANDERSON, Ron  Elected 
SELLARS, Chris Worzel  Excluded 
ALLOTT, Graham  Excluded

Based on 1449 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 58 blank votes.

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
PANIORA, Pera  Elected 
NATHAN, Brenden  Excluded 
HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony  Excluded 
TOAUTU, Paturiri  Excluded 
JOHNSON, Phillip  Excluded

Based on 512 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 16 blank votes.

Wairoa General Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
LAMBETH, Gordon  Elected 
NAYYAR, Ash  Elected 
WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn  Elected 
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen  Excluded 
ANCRUM, Mark Independent Excluded 
MELVILLE, Alec  Excluded 
NATHAN, Joesephine  Excluded 
TANE, Jay  Excluded

Based on 3135 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 47 blank votes.

