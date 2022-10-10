Preliminary Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections

The official results for Kaipara’s local elections will be announced between Thursday 13 October and Wednesday 19 October.

The preliminary results for Kaipara District Council elections are:

Mayor

Name Affiliation Status JEPSON, Craig Eldon Elected JOYCE-PAKI, Karen Excluded NAYYAR, Ash Excluded DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria Excluded WALKER, Gordon Excluded NATHAN, Brenden Excluded

Based on 8216 voting documents with 31 informal votes and 70 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Name Affiliation Status LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme Independent Elected WILLIAMS, Rachael Elected HOWARD, Mike Independent Elected FERGUSON, Mike Excluded SANSOM, Misty Excluded EMSLEY, Dennis Excluded TSCHIRKY, Martina Excluded

Based on 3120 voting documents with 47 informal votes and 46 blank votes.

Otamatea General Ward

Name Affiliation Status VINCENT, Mark Gregory Elected MANDERSON, Ron Elected SELLARS, Chris Worzel Excluded ALLOTT, Graham Excluded

Based on 1449 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 58 blank votes.

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward

Name Affiliation Status PANIORA, Pera Elected NATHAN, Brenden Excluded HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony Excluded TOAUTU, Paturiri Excluded JOHNSON, Phillip Excluded

Based on 512 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 16 blank votes.

Wairoa General Ward

Name Affiliation Status LAMBETH, Gordon Elected NAYYAR, Ash Elected WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn Elected JOYCE-PAKI, Karen Excluded ANCRUM, Mark Independent Excluded MELVILLE, Alec Excluded NATHAN, Joesephine Excluded TANE, Jay Excluded

Based on 3135 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 47 blank votes.

