Preliminary Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections
The official results for Kaipara’s local elections will be announced between Thursday 13 October and Wednesday 19 October.
The preliminary results for Kaipara District Council elections are:
Mayor
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|JEPSON, Craig Eldon
|Elected
|JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
|Excluded
|NAYYAR, Ash
|Excluded
|DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria
|Excluded
|WALKER, Gordon
|Excluded
|NATHAN, Brenden
|Excluded
Based on 8216 voting documents with 31 informal votes and 70 blank votes.
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme
|Independent
|Elected
|WILLIAMS, Rachael
|Elected
|HOWARD, Mike
|Independent
|Elected
|FERGUSON, Mike
|Excluded
|SANSOM, Misty
|Excluded
|EMSLEY, Dennis
|Excluded
|TSCHIRKY, Martina
|Excluded
Based on 3120 voting documents with 47 informal votes and 46 blank votes.
Otamatea General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|VINCENT, Mark Gregory
|Elected
|MANDERSON, Ron
|Elected
|SELLARS, Chris Worzel
|Excluded
|ALLOTT, Graham
|Excluded
Based on 1449 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 58 blank votes.
Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|PANIORA, Pera
|Elected
|NATHAN, Brenden
|Excluded
|HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony
|Excluded
|TOAUTU, Paturiri
|Excluded
|JOHNSON, Phillip
|Excluded
Based on 512 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 16 blank votes.
Wairoa General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|LAMBETH, Gordon
|Elected
|NAYYAR, Ash
|Elected
|WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn
|Elected
|JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
|Excluded
|ANCRUM, Mark
|Independent
|Excluded
|MELVILLE, Alec
|Excluded
|NATHAN, Joesephine
|Excluded
|TANE, Jay
|Excluded
Based on 3135 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 47 blank votes.