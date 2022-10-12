UPDATE – Fire, South Wairarapa
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have located the 47-year-old woman being sought in
the South Wairarapa area on Tuesday.
Police are
speaking with the woman who is assisting us with our
enquiries into the fires at two rural properties on Wards
Line.
We would like to thank the public for their
assistance.
