Charge Laid In Relation To August Robbery, Invercargill
Monday, 17 October 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police have arrested and charged a man for
the robbery of a dairy in August.
The robbery at the
Crinan Street Dairy happened on Sunday 28 August.
The
items stolen – including cigarettes, tobacco, and cash –
remain outstanding.
A 34-year-old man is due in
Invercargill District Court tomorrow, 18 October, charged
with aggravated robbery.
Detective Sergeant John Kean
says it’s pleasing to be able to hold an individual to
account.
“This arrest show that Police will continue
to investigate such incidents and work hard to identify
offenders, as this behaviour has no place in our
communities.”
