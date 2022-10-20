Thousands Of Charges Laid In Waikato And Auckland In Relation To Youth Offending

Police have made hundreds of arrests and laid thousands of charges for

offending at retail businesses in Auckland and Waikato in recent months.

In Waikato, 205 offenders have been arrested a total of 307 times for ram

raid and smash and grab style offending. Some of those arrested are repeat

offenders.

Overall, those charged are facing, or have faced, a total of 1229 charges

filed in the Youth Court.

This data relates to the period from 1 February to the end of September.

Further north, Police across Tāmaki Makaurau have arrested 142 youth

offenders and laid 1036 charges since May.

Those charges across both regions relate to burglary, robbery and unlawful

taking offences. In many instances, individuals have been charged with more

than one offence and on more than one occasion.

Investigations in both regions are ongoing and further arrests and charges

will be made.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says these provisional figures show

how hard Police staff are working to identify offenders and hold them to

account.

“We know how tough it has been for retailers who are the target of this

criminal offending. Some have been hit more than once and it’s having a

huge impact on them.

“Police focus continues to be on working to try and prevent this type of

offending and continuing to hold to account those responsible and place them

before the Courts where possible.

“We know that what drives this offending is a complex issue that Police

can’t solve alone, so we have also been working with other agencies on

alternative resolutions for some of these young people. However, for

repetitive offenders, we are taking a stronger stance.

“Police has opposed bail in many of these cases and we will continue to do

so for recidivist offenders who pose a risk to business owners and our wider

community.”

Insights into offenders

Assistant Commissioner Chambers says there continues to be a small portion of

young people committing offending and inflicting a large amount of harm on

business owners.

“Police have acknowledged that in many instances people are being

identified for offending at more than one location. The reasons why they

continue to commit offending are varied and complex.

“There is ongoing work between Police and other partner agencies to further

understand identified offenders’ backgrounds.

“For the vast majority they have been involved in some form of family harm

and it’s almost certain many have been exposed to violence from a young age

as either victims or witnesses.

“Their motivation continues to be money, peer pressure and social media

notoriety for all the wrong reasons.”

Assistant Commissioner Chambers says many are not engaged in education and

attendance at school is irregular or difficult to determine.

“We are supporting our partners, Oranga Tāmariki and Ministry of Justice

as they work to try and address the drivers of this serious offending but

Police’s role is very clear: we have an obligation to the community, and we

will respond, investigate, apprehend, and hold people to account.”

Mall patrols

As part of our ongoing prevention work, Police where possible, have increased

foot patrols in malls and shopping precincts. This is to offer reassurance to

businesses who are feeling on edge following recent events.

These will continue as part of our normal deployment assessments and plans.

How can the public help?

Police continue to ask our community to contact us with any information on

this ongoing ram raid and smash and grab style offending and also encourage

parents or families of those involved to reach out to Police and work through

possible solutions to help break the cycle of offending.

We would also like to highlight again that the vehicles most commonly being

stolen are; Toyota Aqua, Nissan Tida, Mazda Demio and Mazda Atenza. Owners of

these vehicles are asked to take extra precautions to keep their vehicles

safe.

This includes simple things such as purchasing a steering wheel lock,

removing valuable items, locking your vehicle and parking it in a garage or

driveway.

If people need support around this, then please contact your local Police

station for further advice.

