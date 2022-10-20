Have you seen Olivia?

Police are asking for the community's help to find 15-year-old Olivia.

She resides in West Melton, Christchurch, and was last seen by family on Saturday morning, wearing grey tracksuit pants and a pink hoodie.

Information suggest Olivia could be in the Akaroa area, but there is the potential that she is elsewhere in the Canterbury region. She could be travelling with a 23-year-old male.

Family and police are concerned for her well-being.

If you've seen Olivia, or have information about where she could be, please get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file 221019/6816.

