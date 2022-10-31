Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastal Otago/ Greater Dunedin Summer Highway Work Underway

Monday, 31 October 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Highway repairs and resealing are getting underway on the highways north, south and inland from Dunedin for this summer maintenance season, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Called the “Coastal Otago” area by Waka Kotahi, the area encompasses Dunedin City, Waitaki and Clutha Districts, from the Waitaki River south to the Gore District boundary.

“We have a solid and extensive programme of work ahead,” says Jennifer McLean, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi over Coastal Otago.

Highway Highlanders is delivering road reconstruction and resurfacing projects for Waka Kotahi from now until March/April as daylight hours increase, and the warmer temperatures and dry air help new seals stick as intended to the road surface.

“While we welcome this work and the smoother road conditions each project will bring road users, we also want to remind drivers to take care around our crews and slow to the speed limit. Patience and a friendly wave makes all the difference to them given they work in all weathers, often in quite remote spots.

“If people can build in an extra 20 minutes to their journeys, it will help ease the pressure on everyone and reduce the temptation to make up time if there is a short delay on key routes,” says Mrs McLean.

“Slowing down and following the signage will also help protect the new seal, which will last longer and our crews will not need to return to repair damage.”

Overall, 135 kms of highway lane (ie measured as single lanes) is being fully resealed – all of the key resurfacing on SH1.

Reconstruction work sites this summer:

  • SH8 Burma Road intersection, part of the Manuka Gorge Highway, inland from Milton – starting mid-late November.
  • SH1 Landon Creek, north of Oamaru – starting December.
  • SH1 Bushey, north of Palmerston – starting February.
  • SH1 Riccarton Road, East Taieri, south of Dunedin – starting February/March.
  • SH88 the road to Port Chalmers, Ravensbourne Road from the Parry St roundabout – starting April.

Resurfacing projects (not a full road reconstruction) – all on SH1 are planned for November through to March. Please note these timeframes are approximate and weather dependent:

  • The Deborah Underpass, Oamaru – November.
  • The Balclutha Bridge approach – November.
  • Andersons Bay Road intersection in Dunedin, where the Southern Motorway meets the one-way street pair through the city – January 2023.
  • The Southern Motorway leaving Dunedin, at Abbotsford – February 2023.

The highways will be as free of work and crews as possible in the lead-in to Christmas and the New Year peak holiday periods when most traffic is on the roads. Resurfacing work will continue from mid-January into March/April.

Road users need to keep an eye out for electronic message boards on highways warning them work is programmed or is ahead on the road.

The Waka Kotahi Traffic and Travel page is a good place to check your route before you head off, for any active/underway work sites. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 