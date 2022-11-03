Once In A Generation Opportunity To Have Say On Development

Everyone in Timaru District has a once in a generation opportunity to help shape the project to save the Theatre Royal and build a new museum.

The three week consultation on the ambitious project opens today (Thursday) and asks the community which of three options they prefer and enables them to make any other comments.

The options being consulted on are:

- Theatre Royal refurbished with the Back of House removed and rebuilt, and a new Heritage Facility built (Council’s Preferred Option).

- Theatre Royal with the existing Stage House/Back of House retained and refurbished, and a new Heritage Facility built.

- Theatre Royal only refurbished and the remaining area to be landscaped.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that this consultation will help shape a major, long term investment in the city, so it’s important that as many people have their say as possible.

“The project aims to bring a modern theatre to the district, so we can once again welcome shows ranging from the ballet to comedy, jump jams to orchestra and both professional and community productions,” he said.

“It also aims to build a new, fit for purpose replacement for the South Canterbury Museum, with more space for education, travelling shows and showcasing our local heritage.

“The project also serves as one of the most significant urban redevelopment projects Stafford Street has seen in decades, acting as a catalyst for investment in adjacent areas.

“We want to hear from as wide a cross section of the community as possible so we can make the most informed decision about the future of the project.”

Feedback can be given online at Timaru.govt.nz/cultureconsultation, via a feedback form in The Courier or at any of our libraries. People can also come to one of our drop in sessions to learn more and have your say:

- Fri 4 Nov, 2-4pm, Council Chambers.

- Sat 5 Nov 10am-12pm, Theatre Royal Foyer.

- Mon 7 Nov, 10am-12pm, Geraldine Library.

- Tue 8 Nov, 10am-12pm, Temuka Library.

- Tues 8 Nov, 3-5pm, Council Meeting Room 1

- Tue 15 Nov 3-5pm, Council Chambers.

“This is a significant development and Councillors will be making a major decision that will shape our city for decades to come, so it’s important that as they have as much feedback as possible from the community,” said the mayor.

“We’re offering lots of different ways for people to have their say, so we want to hear from as wide a range of people as we can.”

A brief version of the consultation document is in Today’s Courier, for the full consultation information and the feedback form visit Timaru.govt.nz/cultureconsultation

