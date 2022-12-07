Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Expressions Of Interest Invited For Relocation Of The Former Queenstown Arts Centre Building

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

An Expressions of Interest (EOI) process is underway for anyone interested in relocating and repurposing the former Queenstown Arts Centre building (QAC), located on Stanley Street.

The invitation comes after Queenstown Lakes District Council resolved to remove the QAC from the Schedule of Assets on 11 August 2022, following public consultation in April and May 2022.

“We are pleased to be looking for a new home for the building after the community told us they were passionate about its history and did not want to see it demolished,” said QLDC Property Director Quintin Howard.

Relocation of the building will take a further step towards supporting the longer-term use of the land for Project Manawa, a community heart with a variety of cultural facilities, including new performing and visual arts centres, to benefit the whole district. In the shorter term, the vacant land will be used for a temporary boost to town centre carparking.

Meanwhile, many former tenants of the building and neighbouring Queenstown Performing Arts Trust buildings moved to Te Atamira, the new arts and cultural facility at Remarkables Park which opened in May.

“It is important to see the building retained for community use if possible and Council will be evaluating the EOIs against a set of criteria including the new owner’s intended use for the building, location, and how it will benefit the Queenstown Lakes District Community,” said Howard.

Expressions of interests close on Wednesday 21 December. For more information, please visit: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/qac-building-relocation

