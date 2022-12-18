Marlborough Mayor Thanks Waka Kotahi Crews For SH6 Achievement

Mayor Nadine Taylor has thanked Waka Kotahi for the hard work they have put in repairing the state highway between Nelson and Marlborough. The road reopens tonight at 6.00pm, earlier than planned.

“Waka Kotahi staff and contractors have gone above and beyond, working long hours to reconnect Blenheim and Nelson in time for Christmas. It means we can warmly welcome back Nelson and Tasman residents who can enjoy summer time again in the Sounds and Marlborough.”

“It also means those folk can once again easily access the ferries from Waitohi Picton to the North Island in time for the holiday season.”

“Waka Kotahi are to be congratulated on delivering what they promised: to reopen the road in seven weeks by 18 December.”

“I want to acknowledge and thank the residents and businesses of Rai Valley, Canvastown, Pelorus and Havelock. This closure has had a very significant impact on those communities; it has not been easy.”

“We in Marlborough know only too well the reality of storm damaged roads. We also know that engineering and design work to achieve resilient road repairs takes time.”

Road users are advised to drive SH6 carefully. Some parts of the road have changed and there is loose chip on newly sealed surfaces.

