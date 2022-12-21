Hamilton West By-election Official Results 21/12/2022

The Electoral Commission has released the official results for the 10 December parliamentary by-election in the Hamilton West electorate.

Hamilton West by-election official results Candidate Party Number of votes POTAKA, Tama National Party 6974 DANSEY, Georgie Labour Party 4541 McDOWALL, James ACT New Zealand 1515 SHARMA, Gaurav New Zealand Momentum Party 1242 POCOCK, Naomi The Opportunities Party (TOP) 357 POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party 130 DU PLOOY, Rudi New Conservative + One Party 118 WAKEMAN, Peter Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 76 TAIT, Jade Vision New Zealand 61 DICKSON, Gordon John Independent 26 FU, Frank Independent 20 OSMASTON, Richard Money Free Party 7 Candidate informal votes 37 TOTAL 15,104

The winning majority was 2,433 votes. In the 2022 Hamilton West by-election there were:

· 48,487 people enrolled

· a total of 15,197 votes cast, this includes 93 disallowed votes

· 805 special votes, including 47 overseas votes.

The trend for more people to vote before election day continued in the by-election. 10,227 votes were cast in advance which is 67.3% of all votes.

Voter turnout for the 2022 Hamilton West by-election was 31.4% of the 48,487 people enrolled. The turnout in recent by-elections was: Tauranga 40.5%, Northcote 43.9%, Mt Albert 30.0%, Mt Roskill 38.5%.

The Electoral Commission expects to return the writ showing the successful candidate on Tuesday 17 January 2023, assuming there are no recounts.

The results by voting place will be available at www.electionresults.govt.nz

Background

The official results for the 2022 Hamilton West by-election held on Saturday 10 December 2022 have been determined in accordance with the electoral legislation. The results are subject to any applications for judicial recounts.

The scrutiny of the rolls has been completed and the master roll for the Hamilton West electorate has been prepared. All votes cast on and prior to election day have been recounted and balanced and special votes have been checked for eligibility before being counted. This has been done in the presence of a Justice of the Peace.

