Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton West By-election Official Results 21/12/2022

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has released the official results for the 10 December parliamentary by-election in the Hamilton West electorate.

Hamilton West by-election official results 
Candidate Party Number of votes 
POTAKA, Tama National Party 6974 
DANSEY, Georgie Labour Party 4541 
McDOWALL, James ACT New Zealand 1515 
SHARMA, Gaurav New Zealand Momentum Party 1242 
POCOCK, Naomi The Opportunities Party (TOP) 357 
POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party 130 
DU PLOOY, Rudi New Conservative + One Party 118 
WAKEMAN, Peter Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 76 
TAIT, Jade Vision New Zealand 61 
DICKSON, Gordon John Independent 26 
FU, Frank Independent 20 
OSMASTON, Richard Money Free Party 
Candidate informal votes  37 
TOTAL  15,104

The winning majority was 2,433 votes. In the 2022 Hamilton West by-election there were:

· 48,487 people enrolled

· a total of 15,197 votes cast, this includes 93 disallowed votes

· 805 special votes, including 47 overseas votes.

The trend for more people to vote before election day continued in the by-election. 10,227 votes were cast in advance which is 67.3% of all votes.

Voter turnout for the 2022 Hamilton West by-election was 31.4% of the 48,487 people enrolled. The turnout in recent by-elections was: Tauranga 40.5%, Northcote 43.9%, Mt Albert 30.0%, Mt Roskill 38.5%.

The Electoral Commission expects to return the writ showing the successful candidate on Tuesday 17 January 2023, assuming there are no recounts.

The results by voting place will be available at www.electionresults.govt.nz

Background

The official results for the 2022 Hamilton West by-election held on Saturday 10 December 2022 have been determined in accordance with the electoral legislation. The results are subject to any applications for judicial recounts.

The scrutiny of the rolls has been completed and the master roll for the Hamilton West electorate has been prepared. All votes cast on and prior to election day have been recounted and balanced and special votes have been checked for eligibility before being counted. This has been done in the presence of a Justice of the Peace.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Electoral Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 