Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safely Cooking Hāngī, Umu, Braai Or Lovo This Holiday Season

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

This holiday season Fire and Emergency New Zealand encourages people using cultural cooking methods such as hāngī, umu, braai or lovo to make sure you’re cooking safely.

Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Executive Kaupapa Māori and Cultural Communities Piki Thomas says it’s important to take steps to reduce the risk of the fire getting out of control.

"Although you don’t need a permit for cultural cooking in a restricted season, you will need a permit if you don’t meet the following conditions," he says.

"Make sure your fire is less than two square metres in size and is at least three metres away from buildings, hedges, shelter belts or any other material that is likely to catch fire.

"Remove any grass and dry leafy foliage around the base of the fire pit.

"Have a water hose handy within at least five metres of your fire to put it out if it gets out of control," he says.

Piki Thomas says as the days are getting hotter and dryer, it’s important keep an eye on the weather conditions on the day.

"To reduce the risk of a fire getting out of control, please don’t light any fire on a windy day, regardless of the fire season.

"If you’re unsure, head to www.checkitsalright.co.nz for fire safety advice and to check your local fire danger level," he says.

Piki Thomas also suggests having a kōrerō with your neighbours to let them know that you’re lighting a fire, so they know not to call the Fire Brigade.

"Hāngī, umu, braai and lovo bring whānau and friends together for the festive season. So, let’s make sure we’re keeping our whānau and friends safe by cooking safely.

"Otherwise, be safe this summer, kia haumaru te wā harikoa," he says.

More information on cultural fires is available here https://www.checkitsalright.nz/reduce-your-risk/cultural-cooking-fires

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 