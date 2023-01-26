Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Masterton Retailers’ Business Group To Be Formed

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council is leading the formation of a retailer’s business group to provide support within the retail community for some of the challenges it has been experiencing around antisocial behaviour.

Formation of the group was discussed at the public meeting called before Christmas by Mayor Gary Caffell.

Councillor Stella Lennox will be the Council representative on this group and is part of a small team leading the formation which comprises the Mayor, former Mayor Bob Francis, and Christine Brewster from Masterton Trust Lands Trust.

Masterton District Council’s Community Development team will be contacting all retailers in the Masterton District to develop a contacts database to support this initiative. It is envisaged that once this group is established it will be led from within the retail community and supported by the Council.

Alongside this group, the Mayor is also establishing a leadership group to consider wider issues challenging the district to develop a multi-agency approach to dealing with these.

It is intended that this group will be comprised of the leaders of key agencies in our community such as MDC, Police, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education, and Kāinga Ora.

