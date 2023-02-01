Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Masterton Mayor Backs Budget Bid To Improve Local Rail

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton’s Mayor Gary Caffell has added his support to a joint budget bid that would see improved rail services across the lower north island.

Mayor Caffell is one of six mayors and five chairs who have lodged a bid with the Ministers for Finance and Transport, encouraging their support in a $608m proposal that would see improvements made across rail lines connecting the lower North Island.

The Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) bid outlines the social, economic, and environmental benefits of the investment, and would add to the infrastructure investments already made on Wairarapa’s rail lines.

“Our current passenger rail stock is reaching end-of-life. We have more people than ever moving to and commuting from the Masterton District. With our goals of reduced carbon emissions, increased economic development and positive local growth, coupled with Government’s ‘Road to Zero’ initiative seeing slower commute speeds – this all makes perfect sense,” Mayor Caffell said.

The bid would double peak services on the Wairarapa line from three to six each morning and afternoon, and add off-peak and weekend services, using tri-mode trains that would emit eight times less carbon than current diesel locomotives.

“The ability to move more people, more frequently, and faster, would provide endless benefits – both to those who live in Masterton and to the towns with rail connections.

“Given rising petrol costs, reduced road speeds, and people’s desire to do the right thing for the climate – maybe grabbing a train for a faster, cheaper journey between local towns to get to work will have more appeal.

“The recent investment made in improvements to the Wairarapa rail line has been much needed – but it won’t be enough to sustain a viable passenger service into the future. What equates to a relatively small investment in Government terms will pay dividends in the long run against a range of goals to make our district, and our country, a better place to live. For me, it’s a no brainer.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 