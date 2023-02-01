Masterton Mayor Backs Budget Bid To Improve Local Rail

Masterton’s Mayor Gary Caffell has added his support to a joint budget bid that would see improved rail services across the lower north island.

Mayor Caffell is one of six mayors and five chairs who have lodged a bid with the Ministers for Finance and Transport, encouraging their support in a $608m proposal that would see improvements made across rail lines connecting the lower North Island.

The Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) bid outlines the social, economic, and environmental benefits of the investment, and would add to the infrastructure investments already made on Wairarapa’s rail lines.

“Our current passenger rail stock is reaching end-of-life. We have more people than ever moving to and commuting from the Masterton District. With our goals of reduced carbon emissions, increased economic development and positive local growth, coupled with Government’s ‘Road to Zero’ initiative seeing slower commute speeds – this all makes perfect sense,” Mayor Caffell said.

The bid would double peak services on the Wairarapa line from three to six each morning and afternoon, and add off-peak and weekend services, using tri-mode trains that would emit eight times less carbon than current diesel locomotives.

“The ability to move more people, more frequently, and faster, would provide endless benefits – both to those who live in Masterton and to the towns with rail connections.

“Given rising petrol costs, reduced road speeds, and people’s desire to do the right thing for the climate – maybe grabbing a train for a faster, cheaper journey between local towns to get to work will have more appeal.

“The recent investment made in improvements to the Wairarapa rail line has been much needed – but it won’t be enough to sustain a viable passenger service into the future. What equates to a relatively small investment in Government terms will pay dividends in the long run against a range of goals to make our district, and our country, a better place to live. For me, it’s a no brainer.”

