Masterton Mayor Urges New PM To Re-think Three Waters Reform

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell is 100 per cent behind calls from Communities 4 Local Democracy He hapori mō te Manapori (C4LD) for new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to seize the opportunity to amend Three Waters reform proposals.

C4LD has called on Mr Hipkins to rescue the reforms, and Mayor Caffell says the time is right to take action.

“As the new Prime Minister, he has a real opportunity to show he is open to listening to what New Zealand communities are saying and re-set Three Waters proposals.

“As a member of the C4LD, Masterton District Council fully supports the changes put forward – there is no better time for the PM time to act constructively on plans that have been widely opposed by councils around the country.

“Let’s get on with finding a way forward that all councils and their communities can support that reflects the wealth of knowledge and experience that we have in managing water.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


