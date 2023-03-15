Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Everything You Need To Complete The Census

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Census New Zealand

Ensuring everyone has what they need to take part in the census has been a priority for the 2023 Census. Over 3.4 million people have completed census forms. If you have not taken part in the 2023 Census yet, there is support to help you do your part and complete your census forms, Stats NZ said today.

“Removing barriers to participation and ensuring everyone has what they need to take part has been a key driver for the design of the 2023 Census,” said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collection Operations.

“Significant improvements have been made to make it easier for everyone to complete their census forms. This includes more paper forms, more census collectors, more assistance, more work with communities, and more accessible formats and language support,” said Simon Mason.

“Everyone is required to take part because the census is so important, and we are here to support people so they can. The information gathered ensures better decisions can be made that affect us all. That includes the location and funding for services like hospitals, schools, and public transport, and infrastructure like roads.

“One week on from Census Day, if you haven’t done your census forms and need help – there is a range of options to support you.”

Options to support people to complete their census forms include:

· Calling 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787). The census helpline is open until 10.00pm each night with staff to answer questions about the census, about the census forms, and to support orders for paper forms and new access codes if forms have misplaced. If you are Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, you can also contact the 0800 CENSUS helpline using the New Zealand Relay Service.

· Census collectors are out and about in neighbourhoods, and will be for some weeks to come, to support people to complete their census forms. When a census collector visits, they can answer questions and provide help with filling in census forms. They can also provide new census forms if they are needed.

· Visit www.census.govt.nz for information on census and how to fill out your census forms online or on paper, as well as request a new access code or request paper forms.

· Census support events and locations continue across the country, providing onsite and face-to-face support to answer questions and help to get census forms completed. Information on where these are is available on the census website at www.census.govt.nz/census-support/.

· If you would prefer, talk to a family member, friend, caregiver, support person, or trusted neighbour who could help complete census forms. Or call the 0800 CENSUS helpline and ask for a census collector to visit.

· For areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and recent flooding there will be more time to complete the census, including through locally led events and on-the-ground support to 1 June if needed.

“Our aim has been for the 2023 Census to be the most inclusive yet. That includes offering more support in person and providing information in different formats that meet the range of needs of people doing the census,” said Simon Mason.

The different language and format options provided include:

· support in nine languages (English, te reo Māori, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Hindi, and Punjabi) over the 0800 CENSUS helpline

· information in te reo Māori, New Zealand Sign Language, and 26 other languages on the census website

· census forms in Large Print, which can be ordered by calling the 0800 CENSUS helpline, via the website, or ask a census collector to order them for you

· information in Easy Read (in English and te reo Māori) on the census website

· Audio files (in English and te reo Māori) on the census website

· information about the census in Braille available on the census website or ordered through the 0800 CENSUS helpline.

“It has been important for us to improve the accessibility of census information,” said Simon Mason.

“More than 4,000 people have already found our alternate formats (at www.census.govt.nz/alternate-formats/), with hundreds of downloads of our resources.

“However, there may be people who have not yet accessed these resources, and we want to ensure everyone has what they need to be counted in the 2023 Census.

“And please, ensure you return your paper forms by mailing them back. You have not completed the census until your forms have been sent back to Stats NZ. If you need your forms picked up, call 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787) and ask for a census collector to pick them up.”

