Changes Proposed To Make Bus Travel Easier

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is looking to use current public transport resources more efficiently and make bus travel easier as part of proposed changes to the Tauranga bus network.

The Council is inviting customer and community feedback on proposed changes to the network to improve journeys around the city and suburbs. The public consultation is now open for submissions until Friday 28 April.

Regional Council Transport Planning Manager, Oliver Haycock, says an effective public transport system plays a significant role in the growth of our city.

“This project proposes changing bus routes and adjusting services to address known challenges experienced by our customers and to meet demand, Mr Haycock says.

“An exciting element of our proposal is the new Route 1 service, running the full length of Cameron Road before heading over the Harbour Bridge to Mount Maunganui. This is in response to feedback that we have received previously about better connecting Te Papa peninsula with Mount Maunganui.”

Regional Council is inviting feedback on specific bus services to provide more convenient travel choices and encouraging people to have a say online, in person or by post.

The Tauranga bus network refresh started in November 2021 and used community feedback to help design and implement direct services from Papamoa to Tauranga CBD and simplified bus routes between Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

This next stage of the refresh focuses on improving routes in the west and south of Tauranga including Matua, Ōtūmoetai, the CBD, Greerton, Pyes Pā, The Lakes/Tauriko, Ohauiti and Welcome Bay.

Whilst Regional Council is not responsible for the placement or provision of bus stops and shelters, any comments related to infrastructure will be passed onto Tauranga City Council for consideration.

Following public consultation, the feedback will be analysed and incorporated into the proposal. Regional Council plan to share the updated network design in June 2023 and then begin planning for implementation.

For more information, please view the consultation booklet, which outlines the proposed changes.

Submissions can be made over the next four weeks:

Online at boprc.govt.nz/bus-network-refresh

Keep an eye out for Regional Council staff providing information at busy bus stops or visit our Customer Service Centre at 1 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga

Freepost 122076, Attention: Transport Team, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, PO Box 364, Whakatāne

