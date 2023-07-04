Regional Council Welcomes Delay Of Regional Freshwater Regulations

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council welcomes the delay of the roll-out of the Freshwater Farm Plans (FW-FP) regulations for the region by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE). With the new roll-out timetable, it is likely that Hawke’s Bay won’t start developing these plans until 2025.

Regional Council staff have been involved in providing feedback to MfE throughout the development of these regulations and have been working to delay the start of these in the Hawke’s Bay in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Regional Council Policy and Regulation Group Manager Katrina Brunton says, “While we have a number of priorities right now, longer term water quality objectives are expected to be realised with these regulations to improve water quality across the region.”

“We recognise the importance of these regulations in ensuring the sustainable management of freshwater resources, and we also acknowledge the commendable efforts being made by farmers and growers across the region after Cyclone Gabrielle.”

In 2025 FW-FP will be required by all properties across the region that have the following land uses:

20 hectares or more in arable or pastoral use

5 hectares or more in horticultural use

20 hectares or more of combined use.

More information on FW-FP can be found here:

