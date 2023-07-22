Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Train services back to normal ahead of today’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match

Saturday, 22 July 2023, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Train services across Auckland have returned to their usual timetables this morning thanks to the hard work last night by KiwiRail crews to clear a slip affecting the rail corridor near Parnell Station.

With the slip now cleared and trains running as usual, Auckland’s public transport network is in great shape to get fans to and from today’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match at Eden Park – USA vs Vietnam which kicks off at 1300.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says there should be a strong crowd heading to Eden Park today following Thursday night’s fantastic opening match between New Zealand and Norway.

“Today’s match is a fantastic opportunity for Aucklanders and visitors alike to watch the world champion US Women's National Team play at Eden Park for the first time and to watch Vietnam’s team play in their first ever world cup,” Councillor Simpson says.

“With yesterday’s issues on the rail network now resolved thanks to hard work overnight from KiwiRail crews and AT’s rail teams, Auckland’s public transport network is ready to get fans to the action at Eden Park.

“Travel on Auckland buses and trains to Eden Park is included free for World Cup ticket holders on game days so we’re encouraging fans to make the most of this offer and travel to Eden Park on one of AT’s bus or train services.”

Extra public transport services for today’s World Cup match

  • Special event buses will run from the City Centre, North Shore and East Auckland direct to Eden Park;
  • Special Eastern Line services will operate to all stations via Panmure heading towards the City Centre ahead of the match, with services to operate to all stations via Panmure from the City Centre to Manukau after the match;
  • There will be extra capacity on Western Line train services to take fans from the City Centre and West Auckland to Kingsland Station, which is right next to Eden Park;
  • Throughout the day Auckland Transport will have teams working at the Auckland Transport Operations Centre to ensure travel to and from the World Cup match goes smoothly, managing bus and rail services and optimising Auckland’s road network as needed.
  • Please visit the AT website for comprehensive information about transport options to today’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match.

