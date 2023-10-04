Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marinas In Bayswater And Hobsonville Welcome Customers Living On -board

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Bayswater Marine Village

Two Auckland marinas are laying out the welcome mat to customers living onboard their boats.

Hobsonville Marina.  Credit: Chris Cameron

“We have created close-knit communities at our marinas and we are accepting applications for spring and beyond,” says Kim Passmore of Bayswater Marina.

Bayswater currently has more than 50 people living in its precinct, and Hobsonville Marina has nearly 100.

“Some of our liveaboards are international cruisers, others have chosen it as a lifestyle or as a way to enjoy more time onboard their boat, some are here to be close to the city, and some are trying it as an alternative lifestyle for the first time,” says Bayswater Marina manager Kim Passmore.

“We have an interview process to ensure that we accept people who will contribute positively to the marina, and meet our high expectations related to marina etiquette.”

Both marinas have ferries to the CBD and purpose-built on-shore facilities including sewage pump-outs, bathrooms and laundries. While Bayswater has a community lounge, Hobsonville Marina has its own boatyard which customers of both marinas can use at discounted rates, and both marinas have 24/7 security onsite. Well-behaved pets can stay (by application).

There is a daily fee to liveaboard which means that once the cost of boat ownership is considered it’s more likely to be a lifestyle decision rather than a financial one. However, for families, there is no extra charge for children and the marinas are in-zone for good schools. At Bayswater, this is Takapuna Grammar, Bayswater Primary, Belmont Primary and Intermediate. Those living in Hobsonville have two reputable schools to carry them through from new entrants to Year 13: Hobsonville School and Hobsonville Point Secondary School.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Bayswater is undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment program including the completion of a new attenuator that will minimise wave action and swell within the marina.

One of the special aspects, says Passmore, is the social scene. A Facebook group for Bayswater customers is available for those who wish to connect with others living onboard, and they meet up at local pubs and restaurants regularly.

Passmore advises those considering living onboard to research it carefully and to consider the cost of boat ownership and maintenance alongside the cost of living.

The cost of living onboard at Bayswater including berth rental and liveaboard charges starts at around $360 a week at Bayswater for the smallest 10.5m berth with one person onboard, and up to $660 per week for an 18m berth.

Those who are interested can apply online through the marina websites

www.bayswater.co.nz

and

www.hobsonvillemarina.co.nz

They will then be invited for an interview prior to acceptance.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bayswater Marine Village on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


 
 
Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More


Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 