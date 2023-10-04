Marinas In Bayswater And Hobsonville Welcome Customers Living On -board

Two Auckland marinas are laying out the welcome mat to customers living onboard their boats.

Hobsonville Marina. Credit: Chris Cameron

“We have created close-knit communities at our marinas and we are accepting applications for spring and beyond,” says Kim Passmore of Bayswater Marina.

Bayswater currently has more than 50 people living in its precinct, and Hobsonville Marina has nearly 100.

“Some of our liveaboards are international cruisers, others have chosen it as a lifestyle or as a way to enjoy more time onboard their boat, some are here to be close to the city, and some are trying it as an alternative lifestyle for the first time,” says Bayswater Marina manager Kim Passmore.

“We have an interview process to ensure that we accept people who will contribute positively to the marina, and meet our high expectations related to marina etiquette.”

Both marinas have ferries to the CBD and purpose-built on-shore facilities including sewage pump-outs, bathrooms and laundries. While Bayswater has a community lounge, Hobsonville Marina has its own boatyard which customers of both marinas can use at discounted rates, and both marinas have 24/7 security onsite. Well-behaved pets can stay (by application).

There is a daily fee to liveaboard which means that once the cost of boat ownership is considered it’s more likely to be a lifestyle decision rather than a financial one. However, for families, there is no extra charge for children and the marinas are in-zone for good schools. At Bayswater, this is Takapuna Grammar, Bayswater Primary, Belmont Primary and Intermediate. Those living in Hobsonville have two reputable schools to carry them through from new entrants to Year 13: Hobsonville School and Hobsonville Point Secondary School.

Bayswater is undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment program including the completion of a new attenuator that will minimise wave action and swell within the marina.

One of the special aspects, says Passmore, is the social scene. A Facebook group for Bayswater customers is available for those who wish to connect with others living onboard, and they meet up at local pubs and restaurants regularly.

Passmore advises those considering living onboard to research it carefully and to consider the cost of boat ownership and maintenance alongside the cost of living.

The cost of living onboard at Bayswater including berth rental and liveaboard charges starts at around $360 a week at Bayswater for the smallest 10.5m berth with one person onboard, and up to $660 per week for an 18m berth.

Those who are interested can apply online through the marina websites

www.bayswater.co.nz

and

www.hobsonvillemarina.co.nz

They will then be invited for an interview prior to acceptance.

