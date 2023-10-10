Water related death, Waiau River
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that the person unable to be located in
the Waiau River earlier this afternoon has sadly been
located dead near the Monowai Lake Road in Blackmount
Southland.
Police were alerted by his friends, that a
20-year-old Riverton man had been swept away down the
river.
The man was located a short time later by
helicopter, deceased.
The search involved Police staff
from Tuatapere and Te Anau, Southern Lakes helicopter with a
Fiordland Marine Search and rescue crew from Te Anau, a
local jet boat operator and volunteers from local residents
and farms workers.
We would like to thank them all for
their assistance, despite the tragic outcome
today.
Police have removed the body from the river and
the matter will be referred to the
coroner.
