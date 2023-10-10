Water related death, Waiau River

Police can advise that the person unable to be located in the Waiau River earlier this afternoon has sadly been located dead near the Monowai Lake Road in Blackmount Southland.

Police were alerted by his friends, that a 20-year-old Riverton man had been swept away down the river.

The man was located a short time later by helicopter, deceased.

The search involved Police staff from Tuatapere and Te Anau, Southern Lakes helicopter with a Fiordland Marine Search and rescue crew from Te Anau, a local jet boat operator and volunteers from local residents and farms workers.

We would like to thank them all for their assistance, despite the tragic outcome today.

Police have removed the body from the river and the matter will be referred to the coroner.

