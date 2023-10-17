Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tauranga Has It All This Labour Weekend!

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga is gearing up for a Labour Weekend packed with fun and excitement that caters for everyone. As we usher in the unofficial beginning of the summer season, which means hitting the beach with friends and whānau, there's also a fantastic selection of events to attend. The Arts Festival, Vegan Vibes and The Classic are all set to take place over the long weekend, making Tauranga the ultimate destination for visitors and an opportunity to have a great staycation for the community.

Tauranga Arts Festival

Kickstart your Labour Weekend with a burst of creativity at the Tauranga Arts Festival, running from Thursday, 19 to Sunday, 29 October, this biennial celebration of the arts showcases a diverse range of visual and performing talents. From interactive events where you can blast off to Mars on a thrilling interactive space adventure, to thought-provoking performances of The Haka Party Incident or being part the audience joining in on Battle Chorus. With four great venues, including the Carrus Crystal Palace – a pop-up cabaret style venue on the Waterfront hosting an array entertainment including Saturday nights line of talented female comedians, the city centre will come alive this Labour Weekend, and tickets are selling fast.

The Classic

For those seeking some action-packed fun this Labour Weekend, The Classic by HoopNation is a free event for the whole family. Taking place at Mercury Baypark Arena from Friday, 20 to Monday, 23 October, get ready to witness high-flying dunks, precision three-point shooting, and some fierce basketball competition. The Classic, one of the largest basketball tournaments in Australasia, features top teams and players from around New Zealand and beyond, making it an entertaining and inspiring event for all ages.

Vegan Vibes

On Saturday, 21 October, Tauranga will host another great foodie event at Soper Reserve in Mount Maunganui - Vegan Vibes. Celebrating plant-based cuisine, Vegan Vibes will be showcasing delectable dishes that are delicious and sustainable. With a variety of food stalls, workshops, and live music, Vegan Vibes is a feast for the senses that you won't want to miss. Whether you're a committed vegan or simply curious about plant-based eating, this event will be a great day out.

According to Nelita Byrne, Manager Venue & Events, Tauranga City Council, “These events are about more than just entertainment; they also bring vibrancy and economic benefits to Tauranga. They showcase our city as a hub of culture and sports, attracting visitors from around Aotearoa. Labour Weekend in Tauranga is an opportunity for our community and visitors to come together, celebrate, and create lasting memories."

The Historic Village

The Historic Village is also bustling with activity on Saturday, including a Wellbeing Market in the morning and Elektrophoria Festival on that evening to dance the night away.

