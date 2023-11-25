Central Auckland Roads Reopen After Incident Resolved - Auckland City

Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Great Leap Backwards

After all the cries of “Are we there yet?” New Zealand does now indeed have a new government. And as incoming PM Christopher Luxon worked his way through the policy details/division of spoils, the process of government formation sounded less like a cut-throat boardroom battle, and more like one of those wimpy liberal events where care is taken that every kid goes home with a prize. More



Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

