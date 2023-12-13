Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Save The Dates. Stratford’s Summer Nights Events Announced For 2024!

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Shake out your picnic blankets, dates have been locked down and the main acts announced for Stratford’s free 2024 Summer Nights concert and movie events in picturesque King Edward Park.

Stratford District Council’s Summer Nights movies in the park will be held on Saturday 27 January 2024 with Shrek at 4pm and then Mamma Mia at 5.45pm.

Summer Nights organiser Amy Kingston says Shrek and Mamma Mia won the community’s vote on SDC’s Facebook page. “We asked people to vote for their favourite movies from our list. Competition between the movies was absolutely fierce, and we were glued to our screens wishing we had popcorn, but Shrek and Mamma Mia were the clear crowd favourites.”

On Saturday 10 February, the Summer Nights live concert in the park will get started at 5pm with Taranaki based acoustic talent Mitch and his Guitar to get people in the groove.

The concert will continue with Taranaki Alt-Rock band The Mara. Amy says, “Bring your crew and expect to get on your feet! The Mara’s kiwi summer vibe and high-energy performance will have you dancing the night away.”

Food and drinks will be sold at both events, and people are also welcome to bring their own kai and beverages.

“Bring your whānau, friends, and visitors. There’s no better way to enjoy the long summer evenings than to chill out in our gorgeous park with your favourite people, free entertainment, and a yummy picnic,” says Amy.

