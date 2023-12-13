Mayor, Councillor Breached Code Of Conduct

Dunedin (Wednesday, 13 December 2023) – The Dunedin City Council has accepted the findings of an independent investigator, who found Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich and Councillor Carmen Houlahan breached the Council’s Code of Conduct.

Councillors yesterday voted to accept the findings of independent investigator Jordon Boyle, following two separate Code of Conduct complaints against Mr Radich and Councillor Houlahan in September.

Mr Boyle’s reports upheld both complaints as material breaches of the Code of Conduct.

Councillor Houlahan has been asked to write an appropriate letter of apology, while Mayor Radich has already apologised publicly for his comments.

Copies of the council and independent investigator’s reports relating to both complaints are attached.

