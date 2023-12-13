Police Make Arrest Following Aggravated Robbery At Clover Park Store

Police have charged a man with at least two aggravated robberies in Counties

Manukau, as enquiries continue.

The man is facing a number of charges following aggravated robberies at a

restaurant in Meadowlands on 4 November and a Clover Park liquor store on 2

December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says the worker

hospitalised following the Clover Park incident is now recovering at home

from his ordeal.

“Enquiries had been ongoing to locate this man, when he was taken into

custody in Onehunga following an unrelated incident on Tuesday.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Hunkin says it is pleasing an arrest has been made

for these incidents.

“We hope the news that someone has now been put before the Court brings

some reassurance to these victims after their ordeals.

“Police are continuing to make enquiries and we cannot rule out further

charges being laid.”

The 36-year-old man first appeared in the North Shore District Court today,

where he has been remanded in custody to reappear on 21 December.

