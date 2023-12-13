Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Make Arrest Following Aggravated Robbery At Clover Park Store

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 4:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man with at least two aggravated robberies in Counties
Manukau, as enquiries continue.

The man is facing a number of charges following aggravated robberies at a
restaurant in Meadowlands on 4 November and a Clover Park liquor store on 2
December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says the worker
hospitalised following the Clover Park incident is now recovering at home
from his ordeal.

“Enquiries had been ongoing to locate this man, when he was taken into
custody in Onehunga following an unrelated incident on Tuesday.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Hunkin says it is pleasing an arrest has been made
for these incidents.

“We hope the news that someone has now been put before the Court brings
some reassurance to these victims after their ordeals.

“Police are continuing to make enquiries and we cannot rule out further
charges being laid.”

The 36-year-old man first appeared in the North Shore District Court today,
where he has been remanded in custody to reappear on 21 December.

