Mana Launches Mana Wahine In Response To Clear Need For Wahine-focused Care Services

Mana, the social enterprise supporting complex, high-needs rangatahi, is today proud to announce the launch of its new arm, Mana Wahine, specifically for tamariki and rangatahi wāhine.

Mana Wahine is being led by Merita Grace (Ngāpuhi, Tainui, Ngāti Hauiti, Ngāti Maru) who has a deep background in social services. Merita joins Mana from Oranga Tamariki, where she worked, in different capacities, since 2006. Merita and her husband have also been whānau caregivers and caregivers for at-risk youth during their lives together.

Lachlan Sloan, Mana CEO and co-founder, says Mana Wahine will help meet the increasing demand for young wāhine needing care. “As an organisation, we know how important it is to meet our rangatahi in their own space. Often this is cultural or geographic, but it is also a factor when working with different genders.

“We want to meet the need for more support in a way that our rangatahi and tamariki wāhine feel safe, understood, and believed in. We are thrilled Merita has joined us and we welcome her to our team.”

Merita says she was delighted to join Mana when an opportunity arose. She had observed Mana’s care for its rangatahi for some time and admired the work ethic and dedication that its kaimahi showed.

“Our children and young women are so important. At Mana, we know our mahi centres on awhi (nurture), awhi, and more awhi. I have always loved kids, and being able to advocate and care for them is something I’ve done my whole life, and will always continue to do.

“Leading Mana Wahine is a privilege, which I’m honoured to take up. The Mana Wahine team is ready to take on all wāhine referrals and we look forward to supporting these young women and girls to grow into adults who achieve what they are capable of becoming.”

Mana Wahine services will offer bespoke care designed to deliver the best outcomes for wāhine, with an initial focus on Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty. The Mana Wahine launch is a result of a clear need for a dedicated service for female youth in the care sector.

