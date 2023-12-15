Dangerous Dams Policy Open For Consultation

Waikato Regional Council’s proposed policy on dangerous, earthquake-prone and flood-prone dams is now open for consultation. The consultation will be open until 2 February 2024.

The proposed policy was approved by council for public consultation, at the final meeting for 2023, held in Hamilton yesterday.

Section 161 of the Building Act 2004 (Act) requires all regional councils to adopt a policy on these dams, and the proposed policy outlines what the Waikato Regional Council will do in relation to dangerous, earthquake-prone and flood-prone dams.

The policy applies to dams in the Waikato that are either 4m or more in height and holding 20,000m3 or more in volume, or 1m or more in height and holding 40,000m3 or more in volume.

The council advises anyone who believes they may own such a dam to read the draft policy on its website.

Visit waikatoregion.govt.nz/dangerous-dams-policy to make an online submission. Submitters may also present before council at a hearing in early 2024, if they wish.

The council meeting was livestreamed. You can watch it here: https://youtube.com/live/OOu-E6aHbyI?feature=share

