Lengthy Court Case Results In $70,000 Fine

A Waikato farmer has been convicted on two charges and
fined $70,000 in Te Awamutu District Court for the unlawful
discharge of dairy effluent into the environment and
contravention of an Abatement Notice relating to an incident
on a Waitakaruru dairy farm in September 2020.
Douglas
Villers Torr was sentenced by District Court Judge Brian
Dwyer on Tuesday (12 December 2023) following a defended
hearing in November and a failed application for a discharge
without conviction.
His conviction on two charges
under the Resource Management Act was as a result of a
prosecution taken by Waikato Regional
Council.
Responding to a complaint on 12 September
2020, council officers conducted a compliance inspection at
Torr’s farm property and found him in the process of
pumping out the contents of his effluent pond onto a paddock
using a stationary irrigator. He told the officers he had
been irrigating effluent in the same paddock for a number of
days.
Mr Torr was causing significant ponding of thick
effluent sludge and liquid over a wide area. This activity
posed a threat of contamination to groundwater and also
contravened an Abatement Notice that had been served on Torr
in 2017 following an earlier dairy effluent related
offence.
“This has been a particularly disappointing
case,” said Waikato Regional Council Compliance Manager
Patrick Lynch.
“Mr Torr has simply not accepted that
his actions posed a real risk of contaminating the
environment. He ignored the very clear warning he had been
given in 2017 and then required a lengthy court case, where
expert witnesses were needed, to give evidence to establish
this
risk.”
