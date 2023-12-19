Wall Of Hope Unveiled At Waikato Hospital: Stories Of Courage And Inspiration

The Wall of Hope, an exhibit featuring framed photos and stories has been unveiled outside Waikato Hospital’s Critical Care Unit – sharing incredible stories of people who had a journey of recovery from serious illness or trauma requiring hospital care and time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

These inspiring stories offer solace, hope, and strength to all who read them. They are a source of comfort and inspiration, especially for those with loved ones currently undergoing treatment in our Critical Care unit.

A ceremony was held last week to launch the exhibit, bringing together the patients whose stories feature on the Wall of Hope, along with their families and hospital staff, who played a crucial role in their care.

Expressing the sentiments of the staff, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Interim Group Director Operations for Waikato, Michelle Sutherland emphasised the honour it is to receive these stories and thanked the patients and their families for sharing their experiences.

“This wall speaks of courage, strength and love reflected in your journey. There are lots of emotions here today, and looking at these stories has likely rekindled many of those feelings.

“The stories on the Wall of Hope serve as a beacon of support, strength, and inspiration for others facing their own journey of recovery.”

Each patient showcased on the Wall of Hope endured a significant health crisis but, more importantly, has overcome it.

"The Wall of Hope is a powerful reminder for our staff that there are real people behind the work we do,” said Ms Sutherland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Waikato Hospital trauma director and surgeon Mr Grant Christey expressed gratitude and welcomed the patients and their families, saying, "It's a privilege to look after them”.

“This is what we are here for. While it's our job, it's something entirely foreign to them to have their lives suddenly turned upside down."

Mr Christey acknowledged the resilience of the patients, highlighting their ability to navigate the challenges and emerge with transformed lives.

"They show incredible strength to not only survive their ordeal but to move forward with their lives. The Wall of Hope is a testament to their resilience and determination.

“Thank you to our patients who have shared their story to give hope and courage to others. It is intended that further stories will be added to the wall in the future.”

Patients, families and staff at the Wall of Hope unveiling - L-R Jenny Dorrian, Jane Hoebers, Serety McCudden, Grant Christey, Tash and Karl Muggeridge, Miriama Prentice with her mokopuna Billy and Kohl, Pete Sheely, Judith Eichblatt, Bronwyn Denize, Norbert Eichblatt

© Scoop Media

