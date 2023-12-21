City Centre Projects Completed In Time For Christmas

Great news for the community this week with two key transformational Tauranga city centre projects completed just in time for Christmas.



Stage two of the Dive Crescent car park and the new-look Tunks Reserve and Elizabeth Street East open tomorrow (22 December 2023). The Dive Crescent car park creates a total of 150 car parks for the community in the area.

The projects are part of the wider city centre transformation currently underway to make it an even better place to live, learn, work and play.



“It’s great to see these community spaces open in time for the Christmas holidays, as we see more people come into the city centre to enjoy everything on offer there,” says Tauranga City Council City Development and Partnerships General Manager Gareth Wallis.

“Dive Crescent is one of the main gateways into our city centre, so increasing the number of car parks in the area will make accessing the city centre easier and more inviting for people,” says Gareth.

“The upgraded lookout space at Tunks Reserve will also be a great place for people to have their morning coffee or lunch, and for all our cycling commuters who come across the Matapihi bridge – you will be all set to pop up the hill to Elizabeth Street with ease using the newly installed cycle runnel alongside the stairs.



“Both projects reflect our commitment to creating better spaces for people to spend time in the city centre and make it a place we can all feel proud of. Our project teams and contractors, Crossroads and CSL Infrastructure, have worked tirelessly to deliver these projects for the community in time for Christmas and we acknowledge their hard mahi.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading



Stage two of the Dive Crescent car park upgrade began in October, after stage one was completed in August 2023. The second stage has created around 50 additional car parks on top of the 100 car parks already available in stage one.



“There are now more car parks in the city centre than we have had all year. An additional 110 car parks will be available in 2024 with the new off-street car park well underway at 160-176 Devonport Road.”



The Tunks Reserve and Elizabeth Street East upgrade has been completed and reopened this week with an official blessing. The streetscape has been upgraded, and improved access between Elizabeth Street and The Strand Extension has been created, including a new walkway complete with a cycle runnel.



“It will be great for the community, and visitors to Tauranga Moana to experience these new spaces in the city centre over summer.”



Meanwhile, other transformational projects in the city centre continue. Along the waterfront this includes the creation of a ‘living seawall’ that will have 100 water pods to attract marine plants and animals to the water’s edge; the creation of a new green reserve, which will provide a flexible event space available all year round; a new state-of-the-art playground; shared pathway upgrades; and a new boardwalk that will connect people with the recently installed railway underpass along The Strand Extension.



The next landmark project to kick off in the centre of the city will be the library and community hub at Te Manawataki o Te Papa, with construction expected to begin in January next year.



For more information about city centre projects, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre

© Scoop Media

