Not Everyone Wants To Smooch Your Pooch This Summer

Your
dog may be the most lovable and friendly around - but
remember, not everyone may want to smooch your pooch this
summer.
That's why Brent Lincoln, Team Leader of
Animal Services, is reminding dog owners to be mindful of
others and not to let their dogs approach people or other
dogs unless they are invited first.
"Everyone has a
different experience and relationship with animals; some
don't feel comfortable when dogs come running up to them.
That's why we ask dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead
and ensure they don't take them in the prohibited dog
areas," says Brent.
While most of Tauranga provides
open access for your dog, there are areas around Tauranga
where dogs are prohibited or must always be controlled on a
lead.
"It's important to know what and where these
restrictions are and when they apply," says
Brent.
Dog-prohibited areas have been introduced to
protect endangered wildlife or because of high public
usage.
"Just the presence of your dog can upset
valuable breeding activity and stress some of our vulnerable
bird life, such as the Little Blue Penguin and New Zealand
Dotterel."
