Not Everyone Wants To Smooch Your Pooch This Summer

Your dog may be the most lovable and friendly around - but remember, not everyone may want to smooch your pooch this summer.

That's why Brent Lincoln, Team Leader of Animal Services, is reminding dog owners to be mindful of others and not to let their dogs approach people or other dogs unless they are invited first.

"Everyone has a different experience and relationship with animals; some don't feel comfortable when dogs come running up to them. That's why we ask dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead and ensure they don't take them in the prohibited dog areas," says Brent.

While most of Tauranga provides open access for your dog, there are areas around Tauranga where dogs are prohibited or must always be controlled on a lead.

"It's important to know what and where these restrictions are and when they apply," says Brent.

Dog-prohibited areas have been introduced to protect endangered wildlife or because of high public usage.

"Just the presence of your dog can upset valuable breeding activity and stress some of our vulnerable bird life, such as the Little Blue Penguin and New Zealand Dotterel."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

