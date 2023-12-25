Crash Blocks SH 5, Tapapa - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 5, near Waiohotu Road, Tapapa reported around 12:20pm.

A single vehicle has collided with a powerpole and the lines have come down across the road.

One person is reported to have moderate to serious injuries.

The road is blocked on both sides and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

If possible, use an alternative route.

