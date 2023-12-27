Have You Seen Jesse?

Waitematā Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 32-year-old Jesse Johnson.

He was reported missing by concerned family on Sunday 24 December.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Jesse after he travelled to Tāmaki Makaurau from Hamilton earlier this month, and it is believed the last sightings of him were in the Muriwai area on Wednesday 6 December.

Police and Jesse’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Jesse or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 231224/8496.

