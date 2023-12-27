Gifted Pavers Help Improve Accessibility For Ngati Kahu Hauora Community
People riding mobility scooters are now smoothly humming
along the new pathways at Ngati Kahu Hauora after clay
pavers were gifted to the community health hub in
Bethlehem.
The community health hub,
which provides family health care by offering multiple
services in one place, were gifted 270 square metres of clay
pavers from Tauranga City Council
recently.
The pavers were repurposed
from the Wharf Street side of the future civic precinct
site, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, in the city
centre.
The initiative to donate the pavers to the community aligns with Council’s commitment to reuse, repurpose, and recycle, says City Development and Partnerships General Manager Gareth Wallis.
“It’s great that the pavers are helping to provide a safer, more accessible experience for many of our whnau in Tauranga,” says Gareth.
“The distribution of these pavers is part of council’s commitment to collaborate with local communities during the development of Te Manawataki o Te Papa”.
Ngati Kahu Hauora Board Chair Eddie Brown says the gift of the pavers will make a huge difference to patients and clients, giving them safer access as they walk to and around the facilities.
“Using these pavers to put a pathway in place will make a huge difference to our patients in terms of accessibility to our service and particularly for those who have mobility issues.”
Due to financial pressures, the community health hub had not been able to complete any landscaping around the buildings so Eddie says the donated pavers have been a huge help.
Gareth says an additional 300 square metres of pavers from Willow Street are earmarked for repurposing later in the construction programme.
The gifted pavers to Ngati
Kahu Hauora come as work on Te Manawataki o Te Papa is set
to begin in early January 2024, with the construction of the
library and community hub the first project to get off the
ground.
For more information about Te Manawataki o Te Papa and other city centre projects, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre