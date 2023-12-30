Wet Weather Dampens New Year’s Eve Plans, Community Celebrations Cancelled

After working closely with specialist meteorologists, we’re disappointed to make the tough call to cancel the Tauranga City Council 2023 New Year’s Eve community celebrations.

Following ever-changing weather forecasts, we sought advice which confirmed a heavy band of rain, possible thunderstorms and lightning during the time of our New Year’s Eve community events.

The New Year’s Eve community celebrations were due to take place across five locations in Tauranga between 6pm – 9.30pm, including:

Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa

The Waterfront, Tauranga City Centre

Fergusson Park, Matua (Accessible/low sensory event 5.30pm – 6pm)

Tauranga Racecourse, Greerton

Blake Park, Mount Maunganui

While we’re disappointed to announce the cancellation of the community events, we continue to work closely with our pyrotechnics provider to deliver fireworks displays planned for 9.30pm and midnight. We’ll maintain a watchful eye on weather conditions for the pyrotechnic displays and if there are any changes we’ll provide an additional update tomorrow.

At this stage, residents and visitors are encouraged to watch the fireworks displays from their deck or backyard.

For more information go to tauranga.govt.nz/new-years-eve

