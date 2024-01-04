A Splash Of Rain, Then A Settled End To The Weekend

Covering period of Thursday 4th - Tuesday 9th January



As the final weekend of the holidays rolls around, MetService is forecasting wet weather at times in many places, before things fine up and summer emerges again by Rātapu/Sunday and into the new working week.

The slim ridge we have become accustomed to over the last couple of days moves northeast today (Rāpare/Thursday), leaving behind a soup of cloud for many areas.

MetService Meteorologist Dom Barry says that, “While Te Ika-a-Maui/North Island remains partly cloudy today with some isolated showers, these become more frequent tomorrow (Rāmere/Friday), particularly in the afternoon.”

Meanwhile, Te Waipounamu/South Island will see periods of rain in most parts as a cold front moves northwards today and through āpōpō/tomorrow.

Barry continues, “There is a Heavy Rain Watch in force for Fiordland for the rest of Rāpare/Thursday, associated with a front arriving from the Tasman Sea. Take care out there as rainfall amounts may approach Warning criteria.”

Things ease behind the front and even fining up for the likes of Fiordland, Central Otago and the Mackenzie Country for Rāmere ahiahi/Friday afternoon.

Titiro ki te rā whakatā/looking at the weekend, it’s a tale of two days. Rāhoroi/Saturday sees sunshine returning to many parts of Te Waipounamu/South Island while showers remain in Te Ika-a-Maui/North Island, with some thundery ones possible in the northeast of the Island. Cloud does remain in the far north, far south and about the West Coast though.

Barry adds that, “Rātapu/Sunday fines up for most places, as another ridge of high pressure makes itself at home through to Rātu/Tuesday. The last weekend of the holiday season is shaping up to be a mixed bag; pick your poison for any travelling or tramping that you’re doing.”

Onshore winds may generate some showers for Coromandel northwards heading into the working week, but other than that, and a bit of cloud here and there, it’s going to be mainly fine for most.

After a cooler day in Central Otago and the Southern Lakes tomorrow, where temperatures are likely to reach highs of just 16°C in Alexandra, the temperatures are set to quickly rise once again, with the mercury forecast to approach 30°C for the likes of Wanaka and Queenstown on Rāhina/Monday.

A warm finish to the first week of the new year!

