Operation Walter - Police Executing Search Warrant

Police, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, are executing a pre-planned search warrant at a Carisbrooke Street address in Aranui, Christchurch, this morning.

The search began about 8.30am and is part of Operation Walter, the investigation into a 38-year-old’s death at a Carisbrooke Street address early on Thursday.

Cordons are in place while Police search the property and people are asked to avoid the area.

Any updates will be issued proactively.

