Fatal Crash: Milford Sound Highway, SH 94, Fiordland

Police can confirm one person has died in a crash on State Highway 94, just south of the Homer Tunnel.

The crash occurred about 10.50am and involved three motorbikes. Sadly, one of the riders died at the scene, while two others suffered moderate-to-serious injuries.

The road remains closed ahead of a Serious Crash Unit investigation.

Police are aware that a number of tourists are in Milford Sound, or wanting to travel there, and thank them for their patience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

