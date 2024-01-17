Waitangi In Focus At Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council is working with local iwi to create a family-focused Whānau Day to celebrate Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Waitangi Day.

Manager Community Facilities and Activities, Corin Haines said that interest in an event on or around Waitangi Day had been very high – and that the council Community Development Team, Rangitāne o Wairarapa and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa had come up with a great whanau-focused day.

“Whānau Day is a new event in our calendar – replacing Waifest with an event more reflective of Waitangi Day and that’s more meaningful to our local iwi, but still bringing families together to enjoy Masterton’s family-focused facilities.”

Whānau Day takes place on Saturday 3 February and includes:

free all-day access to the Trust House Recreation Centre pools, with a free sausage sizzle and a local DJ playing awesome music

free rides all day on the Queen Elizabeth Park Miniature Train and on the Queen Elizabeth Park Boats

a 3x3 Basketball Competition and a skateboard competition between 11 and 2 at the Masterton Skatepark.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing families and whānau coming together on the 3rd – leaving Waitangi Day itself free for people to mark the occasion in a way that means the most to them.”

“Waifest was popular, and people have been asking if it’s coming back. We’re not planning on that, but Summer Hummer is back on the calendar as Masterton’s summer music festival, and we encourage everyone to head along to that on Saturday 9 March.”

Drax Project will headline Summer Hummer at Masterton's family-friendly concert in Queen Elizabeth Park.

