Spotlight On Retail Crime With Eight Arrests In Counties Manukau South

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Counties Manukau South have had a busy start to the year, with a focus on retail crime paying off.

Eight people have been arrested in relation to shoplifting offences since the start of 2024, and Police say this is just the beginning.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says close to $20,000 worth of items had been stolen between the eight alleged offenders.

“Since 1 January, Police have arrested eight people in relation to various retail crimes in the Takanini, Papakura and Franklin areas.

“This was great work from staff in different areas, recognising these recidivist offenders, and taking quick action to get them into custody,” says Inspector Hoyes.

He says Police will continue to undertake high visibility patrols in shopping centres and CBDs, with a specific focus on supermarkets and other major retail locations.

Inspector Hoyes says between the eight people, 21 charges have been laid, with one group allegedly responsible for close to $9000 worth of property stolen.

“Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and hold these offenders to account.

”We encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft."

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

