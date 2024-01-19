Crews Responding To Multiple Fires In Canterbury Region

Fire and Emergency crews are responding to multiple fires in the Canterbury region today.

Crews remain at a large vegetation fire on Racecourse Road in Amberley that is burning through grass, tree stumps, tyres, and care wrecks. Multiple tankers and three helicopters are working to bring the fire under control. Police are evacuating those south of the fire on Racecourse Road.

Hurunui District Council is setting up an evacuation centre for those affected by the Amberley fire. Details about the location are being finalised and will be shared shortly.

Crews are also fighting four vegetation fires on Loburn Whiterock Road, near Loburn.

Eight fire trucks, three tankers and three helicopters are attending the fires which are estimated to cover about a square kilometre. Police are in the process of evacuating those affected.

Nearby residents who may be affected by smoke should close windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise. Residents are advised to call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they have any concerns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

