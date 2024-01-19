Crews Responding To Multiple Fires In Canterbury Region

Fire and Emergency crews are responding to multiple fires
in the Canterbury region today.
Crews remain at a
large vegetation fire on Racecourse Road in Amberley that is
burning through grass, tree stumps, tyres, and care wrecks.
Multiple tankers and three helicopters are working to bring
the fire under control. Police are evacuating those south of
the fire on Racecourse Road.
Hurunui District Council
is setting up an evacuation centre for those affected by the
Amberley fire. Details about the location are being
finalised and will be shared shortly.
Crews are also
fighting four vegetation fires on Loburn Whiterock Road,
near Loburn.
Eight fire trucks, three tankers and
three helicopters are attending the fires which are
estimated to cover about a square kilometre. Police are in
the process of evacuating those affected.
Nearby
residents who may be affected by smoke should close windows
and doors and reduce outdoor exercise. Residents are advised
to call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they have any
concerns.
