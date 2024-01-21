Canterbury Fires Update #8 - Swannanoa

Firefighting will continue until dark at the Swannanoa
vegetation fire, which is burning over an estimated 12
hectares in and around the Waimakariri riverbed near
Christchurch.
Fire and Emergency Incident Controller
Bruce Janes said that one helicopter was continuing aerial
firefighting this evening, supporting crews from several
brigades. Overnight crews will patrol and monitor the
fireground. Six crews will return in the morning, supported
by diggers.
Cordons will stay in place until the fire
is out, and we ask that people stay well away from the area
so our firefighters can focus on their task.
Although
the cause of this fire is under investigation, Bruce Janes
has repeated that people should not be doing any outdoor
activities that could start a fire. Every household in a
rural area should have an evacuation plan in case of
wildfire, because in the current windy conditions, fires
moved quickly and were very challenging to put
out.
