Canterbury Fires Update #8 - Swannanoa

Firefighting will continue until dark at the Swannanoa vegetation fire, which is burning over an estimated 12 hectares in and around the Waimakariri riverbed near Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Bruce Janes said that one helicopter was continuing aerial firefighting this evening, supporting crews from several brigades. Overnight crews will patrol and monitor the fireground. Six crews will return in the morning, supported by diggers.

Cordons will stay in place until the fire is out, and we ask that people stay well away from the area so our firefighters can focus on their task.

Although the cause of this fire is under investigation, Bruce Janes has repeated that people should not be doing any outdoor activities that could start a fire. Every household in a rural area should have an evacuation plan in case of wildfire, because in the current windy conditions, fires moved quickly and were very challenging to put out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

