One Love Festival: Thousands Expected At Tauranga’s Largest Music Event

Get ready for a big weekend in the city as the two-day reggae festival One Love returns to Tauranga Domain on Saturday, 27 January and Sunday, 28 January 2024.

Large crowds and busy roads are anticipated with approximately up to 20,000 music fans expected to attend the event each day.

Road closures

City centre road closures will be in place over the weekend to keep road users, pedestrians, and event goers safe. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The following roads will be closed from 11.59pm Friday, 26 January 2024 to 6am Monday, 29 January 2024:

Cameron Road from Brown Street to Wharf Street

Durham Street from Wharf Street to Harington Street

Hamilton Street from Willow Street to the end of Hamilton Street West

Harington Street from Willow Street to Cameron Road

Park Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Park Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Cliff Road in its entirety

Monmouth Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Monmouth Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

McLean Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Brown Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Mission Street from Chapel Street to Cliff Road

There will be people walking to and from the Domain, with security in place to ensure their and the community safety. If you need to travel through these areas, please drive carefully and expect delays. Digital sign boards will be posted around the perimeter of the Domain to guide motorists where to go.

Resident access will be maintained throughout the event.

Please visit onelove.co.nz for all event information, including parking, buses and camping details.

