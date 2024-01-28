Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Back To School Safety Advice

Sunday, 28 January 2024, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The summer holidays are over and families across Aotearoa will be bracing themselves with the kids set to begin the new school year over the next fortnight.

As many excited tamariki prepare to reunite with friends, while some will be starting school for the first time, Police are urging parents to take the time to discuss with their children the potential dangers of going to and from school.

Parents set the best example for our young people on how to be safe and smart on our roads.

“It can often be overlooked but reminding or informing our kids to check for vehicles by looking left and right and encouraging them to use the marked school crossing are important to keep them safe,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of National Road Policing Centre.

Protecting our children is always a priority and their safety around schools is a responsibility that each and everyone of us play a vital role in.

“We never want to see or hear of any unfortunate events that involve young people in and around schools, which is why it’s crucial for parents to pass on these valuable safety tips,” Superintendent Greally added.

Police would also like to remind parents of the risks around schools and being attentive as children can often be unpredictable and appear out of nowhere.

Allowing for plenty of time for school drop offs can help with giving the road your full attention. Often drop off zones can be crowded prior to and after school, so suggesting a meeting point further down the road can be a safer option and avoid congestion around the area.

The start of the school year is often a memorable time for families. Police and schools across the country want to ensure every child can make it to and from school safe and unharmed.

ENDS

Further advice for families with children returning to school.

• Be aware that there will be children on the roads cycling to and from school. Give them space and share the road. • The speed limit is 20km/h when driving past a stationary school bus, and you need to reduce your speed below 30km/h when passing schools. • Take the time to show your children the safest route to get to school and back home and practice with them, including the safest places to cross. Remind them to look left and right and look out for cars. • If you’re wearing earphones, take them out or mute them for a minute and if you’re talking on the phone pause the conversation so that you can cross safely.

