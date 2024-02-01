Voting Begins For NZ’s Dairy Free Awards

In the fourth year of holding these People’s Choice Awards, the products are always delicious, the categories full of Kiwi goodness and ingenuity and this is a great opportunity to let the Vegan Society of Aotearoa know which are the best in dairy free products in New Zealand today.

“Every year there are some new products to add into the awards and new businesses keen to show Aotearoa that there is no missing out by going dairy free! There are vegan cheesecakes, ice cream, butters, creams, puddings, yoghurts and milks, all made from plants and delicious tasting. So much variety, so much choice these days, especially when it comes to Kiwi’s favourite, ice cream! There has never been a better time to eat plant-based foods” said Vegan Society spokesperson, Claire Insley.

There are some great newcomers to the Awards this year. The Society is delighted that every year there are more products on the market and new companies making seriously innovative dairy alternatives. This year it’s exciting to see Eat Kinda with their incredible ice-cream made from cauliflower! Yep, that’s right! An ice-cream, made using cauliflowers! All the ugly ones too, that no one else wants to eat, so they are a great waste saving benefit too. Those who have recently purchased a plant-based ice-cream from Hell Pizza, may have already tried it and wondered how this is even possible?

Companies with “Little” in their title seem to have expanded, and the Vegan Society welcomes Little Liberty into the awards, with their tasty ice-cream flavours. Now that’s Little Liberty, Little Lato, Little Island… We have added in those yummy Alpro desserts, the 4 pack you see in the fridge

There’s even custard powder! It’s all Well and Good

Voting is at www.vegansociety.org.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

