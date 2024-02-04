Fatal Water Related Incident, Oakura, Whangārei

Police responded to reports of a water related incident off the coast of Oakura, Whangarei, this afternoon.

At around 5:20pm Police were alerted to a diver that had been retrieved from the water unresponsive.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate them. However, sadly they died at the scene.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

