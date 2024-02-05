Search Under Way For Two Missing Teens And Their Dogs

A search and operation is under way in Upper Hutt for two teenagers who have not returned from walking their dogs on the Karapoti track, in the Akatarawa Forest Park.

Day hikers are asked to avoid the area if possible, or avoid going off the main Karapoti track, as dog teams are trying to track the pair.

The hikers are 17-year-old Oscar, a Caucasian man with short dark hair, and Cavell, a 16-year-old Caucasian woman, with long dark hair.

They left home about 5.30pm yesterday to walk their dogs along one of the tracks leading from the Karapoti carpark and were expected to return by 9pm.

After failing to come home, Police were alerted just after 2am and a search began around 4.30am.

Police, Land Search and Rescue and dog teams are in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid using the track if possible.

Anyone who has been in the Karapoti track vicinity at any point after 4pm on Sunday, or who has information that may assist the search, is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote the event number P057672906.

Attributed to Wellington District Police Search & Rescue Squad Incident Controller, Detective David Nichols

