Flood Resilience Funding Welcomed

Tauranga City Council has welcomed confirmation by the Government that up to $7.3 million in funding will be available to assist in the recovery from landslips which impacted a number of Maungatapu properties during the severe weather events of early-2023.

Chief Executive Marty Grenfell says the Council will be working with the Cyclone Recovery Unit and Crown Infrastructure Partners to finalise a funding agreement designed to assist with any potential repairs relating to property damage from the landslips, which affected several properties on Egret Avenue and Te Mutu Crescent.

“Our aim is to have the funding agreement completed as soon as possible, so that Council can make decisions on the future of this land and allow owners of the impacted properties to get on with their lives,” Mr. Grenfell says. “We’ve been working closely with the Cyclone Recovery Unit to ensure that Tauranga properties are included in the Local Government Flood Resilience Co-investment Fund’s funding arrangements. Once consultants have completed a risk assessment report for the area, Council will decide whether voluntary buy-outs or repairs are appropriate. This process is similar to the approach being followed in Auckland and Hawkes Bay.”

Marty says it’s particularly pleasing to have the funding arrangement for potential repair works confirmed.

The Council will be communicating directly with property owners, to keep them informed of progress with the funding application.

