Lee Valley Update #2

Firefighters from nine brigades are responding to the fire Lee Valley, supported by aerial attack from helicopters with monsoon buckets.

Eleven houses on River Terrace between the Lee Valley Bridge over the Wairoa River and Mead Road have been evacuated by Police. Nelson-Tasman Civil Defence has opened a civil defence centre for evacuees at the Wanderers’ Clubrooms on Lord Rutherford Drive. Further information on that support is available by calling 035438400.

As at 5.30pm the fire is estimated to have covered about three hectares and is not yet contained.

We ask people to stay well away from the area so emergency services are not held up by non-essential traffic. Also those with drones must not fly them in the area - when drones are spotted the helicopters have to be grounded for safety reasons.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

